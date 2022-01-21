The NBA Community Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Thursday

A fan at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse heckled Kyrie Irving during the Cavaliers’ game against the Nets on Monday night.

The star guard wasted no time in retaliating against the fan.

Irving told a heckling fan, “I got y’all a championship and motherf—ers are still ungrateful.”

The NBA punished Irving for that remark on Thursday afternoon.

For using obscene language, he was ultimately fined (dollar)25,000.

“Byron Spruell, President, League Operations, announced today that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined (dollar)25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan,” the NBA said.

Although some basketball fans have chastised Irving in the past, the majority now support him in this situation.

An NBA fan responded, “There’s no way he got fined for that.”

