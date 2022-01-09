The NBA Community Reacts to Kyrie Irving’s Return

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving returned to the court for the first time in the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night.

Irving cleared COVID-19 protocols and was able to suit up for last night’s Eastern Conference matchup against the Indianapolis Pacers after the Nets organization allowed the unvaccinated point guard to return to facilities last month.

The seven-time All Star finished with 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes of action in the 129-121 victory.

The NBA community reacted to Irving’s season debut.

“I’m so excited to see Kyrie tonight,” one supporter wrote.

James Harden, Irving’s All-Star teammate, tweeted, “Good to see you back, king @KyrieIrving.”

NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s First Game Back

KD and Kyrie all smiles postgame 😂 pic.twitter.com/CSnEtud3ah — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022