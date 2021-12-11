The NBA Community Reacts to LaVar Ball’s Remarks About Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball has never been one to hold back when it comes to making a jaw-dropping remark.

That’s why his recent comments about Michael Jordan didn’t surprise anyone in the NBA.

LaVar had an absurd response when asked how often his son, LaMelo, seeks advice from the six-time NBA champion.

“Never,” LaVar said emphatically.

“You tell me what advice he’s going to give him, what advice he’s going to give him.”

Because the game has changed, LaVar believes his son does not need to seek Jordan’s advice.

“Do you keep milk in your fridge, man? I hope you throw it away when it expires.”

When was the last time he [Jordan] won a championship?

What will he say?

