The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’ Game Against The Pacers

The NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ Against Pacers Performance

On Wednesday night, LeBron James returned to the Lakers’ lineup with a vengeance.

James returned to the hardwood after missing Tuesday night’s game against the Knicks due to a suspension.

With his most recent performance, he turned back the clock by scoring 39 points in an overtime victory.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not James has what it takes to lead the Lakers at this point in his career, but he put any doubts to rest tonight.

NBA fans couldn’t stop talking about James’ performance against the Pacers, as one might expect.

James was asked about the Lakers’ sluggish start to the 2021-22 season just a few days ago.

He made a point of leaving the locker room with a sense of urgency for each game.

“It’s never, ‘We’ve got 65 games left,'” James said, according to ESPN. “We damn sure need to play better, regardless of who’s in the lineup.”

We have our system, and we need to improve it as quickly as possible so that we can play at a high level regardless of who is on the floor.

… There’s no panic, but any time we take the floor, there should be a sense of urgency.”

Even though it was only one game, the Lakers took a step in the right direction.

