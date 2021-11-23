The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’ Suspension

The NBA has disciplined the two players at the center of the altercation, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, after a wild scene erupted during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA announced on Monday evening that both the Lakers forward and the Pistons center would be suspended for their actions during Sunday’s game.

Stewart received a two-game suspension for relentlessly pursuing James after the initial incident with the intent of escalating the situation. James received a one-game suspension for hitting Stewart in the face during a free-throw attempt.

In the third quarter of Monday’s Pistons-Lakers game, both players were ejected.

Los Angeles went on to win 121-116 after rallying from a double-digit deficit.

Because of the shocking nature of the scene that unfolded in Detroit on Sunday, as well as LeBron’s role in the incident, the NBA’s punishments drew a lot of attention.

Many fans were disappointed that James was not given the same punishment as Stewart for starting the brawl with a dangerous flagrant foul.

“WHERE IN THE WORLD DOES ISAIAH STEWART GET SUSPENDED FOR MORE GAMES THAN LEBRON? LeBron punched him in the face.”

Security guards were forced to perform their duties by Stewart.

One fan wrote, “That’s it! He had every right to be mad!”

Other fans and members of the media echoed the sentiment expressed above, but many believed the punishment was just.

The league clearly wanted to demonstrate that neither player’s actions were acceptable by suspending them both without pay.

As a result, James will miss an important Tuesday night matchup at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Stewart will miss back-to-back games against the Heat and Bucks before returning for a West Coast road trip later this week.

Most importantly, both players will be available for Sunday’s rematch between the Lakers and the Pistons.

Given yesterday’s events, that matchup will undoubtedly be one to watch.

