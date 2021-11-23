Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’s News From Monday

Sports

The NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ News From Monday

Following their scuffle during Sunday night’s game, LeBron James reportedly attempted to locate Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, NBA insider Shams Charania claimed that LeBron wanted Stewart’s phone number in order to apologize for his unintentional hit during a rebound fight.

“I’m told LeBron James tried to track down Isaiah Stewart’s phone number after the game to apologize again and let em know it was an unintentional hit,” Charania reported on Monday.

The issue is that it’s difficult to believe LeBron’s elbow was inadvertent.

However, it appears that he is remorseful for his actions.

One NBA fan is convinced by LeBron and Charania’s claims.

