The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’s News From Monday

The NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ News From Monday

Following their scuffle during Sunday night’s game, LeBron James reportedly attempted to locate Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, NBA insider Shams Charania claimed that LeBron wanted Stewart’s phone number in order to apologize for his unintentional hit during a rebound fight.

“I’m told LeBron James tried to track down Isaiah Stewart’s phone number after the game to apologize again and let em know it was an unintentional hit,” Charania reported on Monday.

The issue is that it’s difficult to believe LeBron’s elbow was inadvertent.

However, it appears that he is remorseful for his actions.

One NBA fan is convinced by LeBron and Charania’s claims.

It was ABSOLUTE CHAOS in Detroit last night Shams. “I’m told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart’s number post game to apologize again & let em know it was an inadvertent hit” ~@ShamsCharania#PMSOverreactionMonday#PatMcAfeeShowLIVEpic.twitter.com/NLUk1A4C6Q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 22, 2021

Looool Lebron got shams working overtime https://t.co/Sk1zHHSBwP — reggie. (@stickysimba) November 22, 2021

Look, he might have not wanted to hit Stewart in the eye. But there was NOTHING inadvertent about that hit. When you swing your fist/forearm/elbow towards another human being’s body, it’s not inadvertent. https://t.co/cfyJQoz4nk — Nick Cattles (@NickCRadio) November 22, 2021

Its important to remember the Shams is a klutch client. https://t.co/VVk0L5G7l8 — the return (@ShafftyBro) November 22, 2021