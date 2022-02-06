The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’s News From Saturday

The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’ News From Saturday

On Saturday night, the King could return to his LA throne.

LeBron James has been upgraded to a game-time decision, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James has been out of the team’s last five games due to knee swelling and discomfort.

“LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers’ last five games due to swelling in his left knee,” McMenamin tweeted, “could return tonight against the New York Knicks.”

“James will take part in a pregame warmup to see if he’s ready to play again.”

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s LeBron James News

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers last five games with swelling in his left knee, could return tonight against the New York Knicks (8:30 pm PT, ABC), sources told ESPN. James will go through a pregame warmup to determine if he is ready to return, sources said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2022

Don’t play with my emotions https://t.co/KvBfc8xSi5 — Baba Yaga (@JelanoReid) February 5, 2022

I prayed for times like this 👑 https://t.co/lrOWmvQ9ff — GoldenKnightⒸ (@GoldenKnightGFX) February 5, 2022

lebron might receive a gift basket from the league office if he can go tonight otherwise, it’s a pretty brutal matchup on the league’s marquee regular season platform https://t.co/ehCL0aatWZ — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 5, 2022