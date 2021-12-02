The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron’s Message

The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’ cryptic Message

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday night.

As a result, he’ll likely be out for a few games.

On Tuesday night, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke about the news.

He acknowledges that James’ absence will be devastating to the rest of the team.

“Obviously, it’s a huge loss,” Vogel said, according to ESPN.

For the time being, we only want the best for him.

That is where we are at the moment.

We also have a “next man up” mentality.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, James remained silent on the subject.

He didn’t say anything about his situation until Wednesday afternoon.

Though it’s unclear what he’s alluding to, James recently tweeted, “Something is REALLY fishy going on,” along with some emojis to express his feelings.

Some NBA fans are criticizing James for posting this cryptic message on social media, while others are making jokes about it.

