The NBA Community Reacts to Lonzo Ball’s Sunday Press Conference

The NBA Community Reacts to Lonzo Ball’s Sunday News

Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls’ point guard, is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news.

“Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has entered Covid protocols,” according to an NBA insider.

Sources tell ESPN that Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is undergoing Covid testing.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) on the 26th of December, 2021

Ball joins a list of 11 Bulls players who have undergone testing this month.

Coach Billy Donovan of Chicago is also undergoing testing. https://t.co/mQ4NxUiHhY

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) on the 26th of December, 2021

https://t.co/AuDNmvLd41 This jerk https://t.co/AuDNmvLd41

— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMarBurner) December 26, 2021

https://t.co/gXaGpW8nim One of these teams should definitely sign me https://t.co/gXaGpW8nim

26 December 2021 — CB (@CordaeBass24)

STOP IT NOW https://t.co/mdce6efCwM

December 26, 2021 — Nikki (@bulls_nikki)

We had everyone back for a single day lmao smfh https://t.co/MrWw12VYOo

December 26, 2021 — Fieno Parker (@Coachfieno2)

The Hawks have two games against the Panthers.

This week in Chicago: https://t.co/Xk4AVZVjxo

December 26, 2021, by Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard)

It seemed as if it was only a matter of time.

This is terrible. https://t.co/B4tsTfzuhU

— December 26, 2021, Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls)

I have a feeling we’ll miss Lonzo more than anyone else. https://t.co/Pl23MN8aWR

December 26, 2021, by B-Flem (@bflem_24)

Siiiiigh, siiiiigh, siiiiigh, siiiiigh

That’s almost everyone, at least.

Zo, Alfonzo, I wish you the best of luck.

December 26, 2021 — Matt Peck (@Bulls_Peck)

I’ll donate any organ he requires to fight this https://t.co/re0xHb7WgP

— December 26, 2021, Getting ParLayed (@GParlayed)

