The NBA Community Reacts To Offseason James Harden Rumors

The NBA Community Reacts To James Harden’s Offseason Rumors

James Harden appears to be struggling to find his footing in Brooklyn.

He might not even want that opportunity.

Harden has been linked to a move this off-season, according to NBA rumors.

That is the latest rumor surrounding Harden, according to NBA insider Marc Stein in his most recent article.

“It should be noted that there is enough buzz around the league about Harden’s reported willingness to relocate this summer,” Stein said.

NBA World Reacts To James Harden Offseason Speculation

“It must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden’s reported openness to relocation this summer” 👀 – @TheSteinLine on James Harden (Via https://t.co/TdawS5h82n) pic.twitter.com/E60G5VJZct — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 17, 2022

Lol would be wild if he goes to Philly https://t.co/dKEvGAZgx2 — Ryan (@arodismyname) January 17, 2022

nets should trade him now for simmons rather than losing him for nothing https://t.co/83AkCNFUsF — Broncos Reddit (@Broncos_Reddit) January 17, 2022

Just yesterday he was tweeting about how cold it was in NY. I know that boy misses the south https://t.co/TwZ46VGzAZ — Tevin (@CanABrothaTweet) January 17, 2022