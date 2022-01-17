The NBA Community Reacts To Offseason James Harden Rumors

The NBA Community Reacts To James Harden’s Offseason Rumors
James Harden appears to be struggling to find his footing in Brooklyn.
He might not even want that opportunity.
Harden has been linked to a move this off-season, according to NBA rumors.
That is the latest rumor surrounding Harden, according to NBA insider Marc Stein in his most recent article.
“It should be noted that there is enough buzz around the league about Harden’s reported willingness to relocate this summer,” Stein said.
“It must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden’s reported openness to relocation this summer” 👀
– @TheSteinLine on James Harden
(Via https://t.co/TdawS5h82n) pic.twitter.com/E60G5VJZct
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 17, 2022
Lol would be wild if he goes to Philly https://t.co/dKEvGAZgx2
— Ryan (@arodismyname) January 17, 2022
nets should trade him now for simmons rather than losing him for nothing https://t.co/83AkCNFUsF
— Broncos Reddit (@Broncos_Reddit) January 17, 2022
Just yesterday he was tweeting about how cold it was in NY. I know that boy misses the south https://t.co/TwZ46VGzAZ
— Tevin (@CanABrothaTweet) January 17, 2022
If Harden is available this summer, Portland needs to make a huge push for him. We already know he’s been interested in playing with Dame before coming to the Nets, so maybe there would be a chance https://t.co/SSEOOQrKXz
— 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) January 17, 2022