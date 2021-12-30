The NBA Community Reacts to Ricky Rubio’s Bad News

Ricky Rubio’s Devastating News Reacts Across the NBA

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the feel-good stories of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far, but the team’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse in the last 24 hours.

The Cavaliers confirmed on Wednesday that veteran point guard Ricky Rubio tore his ACL in his left knee during Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 31-year-old will miss the rest of the season as a result of his injury.

When Rubio’s knee buckled while driving through the lane on Tuesday, Cleveland feared the worst.

Those close to the veteran point guard knew the injury was serious almost immediately.

Before leaving the Cavaliers-Pelicans game in the fourth quarter, Rubio had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.