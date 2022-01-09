The NBA Community Reacts To Rudy Gobert’s Injury on Thursday

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two years ago, shortly after making a joke about the virus.

During a press conference, he joked about the virus by touching every microphone he could find.

The NBA season was put on hold shortly after he tested positive, and the entire country was placed on high alert.

Everyone was placed in quarantine not long after, in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Rudy Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two years later.

That’s right, Gobert has tested positive for the second time and has been placed under health and safety restrictions.

The sporting world reacted strongly to this.

Some are optimistic that the pandemic’s end is near.

“We’ve completed the circle.”

“At this point, the pandemic should be over,” one analyst said.

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Rudy Gobert News

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Rudy Gobert News

We’ve come full circle. Now the pandemic can end. https://t.co/d15xDhAZIg — Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstroveWBOY) January 6, 2022

The pandemic is on a loop. https://t.co/YL4vI1V0sm — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 6, 2022