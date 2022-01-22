The NBA Community Reacts To Rumors Of A Russell Westbrook Trade

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Are Met With Mixed Reactions In The NBA

Could a HoustonBrodie reunion be on the cards? With the Lakers’ slow start to the season, trade rumors have begun to swirl around All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

NBA reporter Marc Stein said on Friday that at least one team is interested in trading for Westbrook.

That is his former team, the Houston Rockets.

Who are said to be willing to trade Russ for John Wall (who has yet to appear this season).

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors

There is at least one team out there that would take Russell Westbrook if the conditions are right, per @TheSteinLine “That team, surprisingly, is the Houston Rockets.” 😳 (Via https://t.co/CwpW1nO5P8) pic.twitter.com/yh8ux1sbRO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 21, 2022

Please please take him man https://t.co/YgwkRJFoU7 — Caleb (@calebwinfield11) January 22, 2022

poor Russ.. I really hoped this would be a good fit & the ring would come https://t.co/fMw0JijREE — Jumo (@jessstheeicon) January 22, 2022

Trading crip Russ for blood Russ would be wild https://t.co/C1rixD81wh — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) January 21, 2022

Need John wall and Eric Gordan or no deal. https://t.co/3gbSBMmLqE — dettox (@LeBronSZN__) January 21, 2022

The most hilarious aspect of this is that literally no-one aside from a small minority, most certainly not LAL fans, is able to grasp that Houston wouldn’t be doing this to actually have Russ the player and the Lakers would be the ones needing to add to the deal. https://t.co/cBrsos7t41 — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) January 21, 2022