The NBA Community Reacts to Russell Westbrook’s News

As the Lakers struggle to make it through the 2021-22 NBA season, tensions have been rising in Los Angeles.

Frank Vogel and the coaching staff took their toughest stance yet on point guard Russell Westbrook’s playing time on Wednesday night.

In the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Westbrook was benched down the stretch.

With 3 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Vogel pulled the nine-time All-Star in favor of Malik Monk and didn’t put him back in for the rest of the game.

Vogel received “assurances” prior to the game that the organization would support him in taking a “hard line” with Westbrook, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“You got to do what you got to do,” a source close to the situation told McMenamin, referring to the message from management to the Lakers coaching staff.

Vogel was matter-of-fact when asked what prompted him to bench Westbrook late in the game.

According to McMenamin, he said, “I was playing the guys I thought were going to win the game.”

NBA World Reacts To The Russell Westbrook News

New story: Frank Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook was sanctioned by Lakers management, sources told ESPN. With the team teetering around .500 at the midway point, the staff in essence was told “you got to do what you got to do” with Westbrook https://t.co/DSKiaBSHSe — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 20, 2022

I love this so much. They’re determined to make Vogel the scapegoat for the dumb Westbrook trade and a broken roster, and he knows it, so he’s going down swinging. https://t.co/GvIhJSGVbi — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 20, 2022

Kinda sucks that the coach needs the “blessing” of the management on his rotations and subs. But yeah guys, this actually happens in basketball, it’s just never let out, and the coaches usually will always cover and protect the management (cause yeah they’re the ones paying lol) https://t.co/3k81OYLNU6 — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) January 20, 2022

This is going to get ugly huh? https://t.co/767AWy8HoC — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) January 20, 2022

Translation on Vogel’s response: “I never wanted Russell Westbrook. I want the Front office and Russell Westbrook to know this. That’s why I never prioritized his lineups and spacing. This is me sending a message to Russ and the Front Office.” pic.twitter.com/I0f8xvCrTa — NBAPlayersRHuman (@Alwaysn4evaArt) January 20, 2022