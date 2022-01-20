Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Russell Westbrook's News

The NBA Community Reacts to Russell Westbrook’s News

As the Lakers struggle to make it through the 2021-22 NBA season, tensions have been rising in Los Angeles.

Frank Vogel and the coaching staff took their toughest stance yet on point guard Russell Westbrook’s playing time on Wednesday night.

In the Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Westbrook was benched down the stretch.

With 3 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Vogel pulled the nine-time All-Star in favor of Malik Monk and didn’t put him back in for the rest of the game.

Vogel received “assurances” prior to the game that the organization would support him in taking a “hard line” with Westbrook, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“You got to do what you got to do,” a source close to the situation told McMenamin, referring to the message from management to the Lakers coaching staff.

Vogel was matter-of-fact when asked what prompted him to bench Westbrook late in the game.

According to McMenamin, he said, “I was playing the guys I thought were going to win the game.”

