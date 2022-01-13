The NBA Community Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Recent Performance

Russell Westbrook’s arrival with the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the most closely watched storylines of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in the City of Angels since the organization completed a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire the former MVP.

Westbrook’s recent performance has been especially poor.

The 33-year-old point guard went 2-for-14 with eight points in the Lakers’ loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Westbrook’s run of bad luck continued with this performance.

The nine-time All-Star has only made eight of his 40 shot attempts in his last three games, scoring a total of 23 points.

Westbrook gave a harsh assessment of his recent play after the Lakers were defeated 125-117 by a 17-27 Kings team.

He admitted, “I can’t make a [expletive]shot.”

He went on to say that he’s hesitant to label his recent performance as a slump, but that he’ll examine himself in the mirror and see what he can improve on in terms of shooting.

“To be honest, I’m not a big fan of the word’slump.’

According to All Lakers, Westbrook stated, “I stay locked into my craft figuring it out.”

“I’m just trying to figure out the best way to play right now, and that’s all there is to it.”

I’ll figure it out, and that’ll be the end of it…The best thing about the NBA is the opportunity to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to be more effective, at least in terms of scoring.”

NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook’s Recent Play

