The NBA Community Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal’s News

The NBA Community Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal’s Retirement

Shaquille O’Neal bought a share of the Sacramento Kings’ minority ownership in 2013.

He received an unfavorable update on his franchise stake on Wednesday night.

O’Neal must sell his stake in the Kings in order to conduct business in the sports betting industry.

On his Twitter account, he revealed the news.

“I was required by NBA rules to sell my interest in the Sacramento Kings as a result of a new business endeavor.”

For our fantastic partnership, I’d like to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive, and the entire Kings organization.

On Wednesday night, O’Neal tweeted, “I loved being an owner of such a forward thinking organization and I hope to be back someday.”

“It was fortunate that Arctos was able to assist me with this transaction.

They’ll be an excellent partner for Vivek, the Kings, and the NBA in the future, I’m confident.

“Until we meet again…”

The reactions to O’Neal’s letter are all over the place.

Some Sacramento Kings fans are angry that O’Neal is selling his minority ownership stake, while others were unaware he had one in the first place.

One fan commented, “Shaq having a stake in the Kings was always so strange to me.”

NBA World Reacts To The Shaquille O’Neal News

Shaq having a stake in the kings was always so strange to me… https://t.co/fCjuQCKIiT — a (@QBetterscope) January 13, 2022

You did nothing for us lol https://t.co/opumEvRTZh — Faz (@lasiaf3) January 13, 2022