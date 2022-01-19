The NBA Community Reacts To Stephen A’s Stupid Claim

The NBA Community Reacts To Stephen A’s Irrational Claim

Stephen A Smith, an ESPN personality who is no stranger to making headlines, ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take on Wednesday.

Stephen A attempted to persuade Jay Williams that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is potentially more valuable to his team than Giannis.

“I can’t sit up there and say I’d rather have Giannis [than Ja]come playoff time!” he said.

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

.@stephenasmith thinks Ja Morant might be more valuable than Giannis in the postseason 👀 “I can’t sit up there and definitively say I’d rather have Giannis [than Ja]come playoff time!” pic.twitter.com/zwB69BadqD — First Take (@FirstTake) January 19, 2022

People just lie for no reason. https://t.co/fGAJtWStR7 — Cee U Later (@_Scottty_) January 19, 2022

Bro what? Probably the most ridiculous take of the week https://t.co/gIPCMHKRja — Eric (@HonestOpns) January 19, 2022

Giannis disrespect getting too crazy 😭 https://t.co/FSsngNjXEl — Ty☘️ (@SuitAnd_Tyler) January 19, 2022

I love Ja…but are you serious right now??? https://t.co/Iw0B8lierz — Mane Boy 😮‍💨 (@MASKCM13) January 19, 2022

We gotta chill everyone gonna start calling Ja overrated again https://t.co/HYvmmyLr48 — GrizzliesGarrett (@BurnerJa) January 19, 2022

I like Ja Morant but this take is too ludicrous even for Stephen A https://t.co/zSUJgBQ3Uh — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 19, 2022

Idk how y’all watch this https://t.co/euYEUKUhlK — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) January 19, 2022