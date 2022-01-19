Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA Community Reacts To Stephen A’s Stupid Claim

0
By on Sports

The NBA Community Reacts To Stephen A’s Irrational Claim

Stephen A Smith, an ESPN personality who is no stranger to making headlines, ruffled some feathers with his latest NBA take on Wednesday.

Stephen A attempted to persuade Jay Williams that Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is potentially more valuable to his team than Giannis.

“I can’t sit up there and say I’d rather have Giannis [than Ja]come playoff time!” he said.

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A’s Ridiculous Claim

Comments are closed.