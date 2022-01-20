The NBA Community Reacts To The Injury News Regarding Lonzo Ball

The Eastern Conference’s top team has suffered a major setback.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since the Bulls’ game in January, the ball has been out.

The Warriors were defeated by a score of 14.

He’s weighing his treatment options right now.

Ball may be able to monitor his knee and play through the injury, according to Charania.

If he can’t, he may need a procedure that will keep him out for several weeks.

NBA fans, understandably, are enraged by the news.

Ball has had a fantastic season in Chicago, and his absence would be a major blow to the Eastern Conference.

One fan said, “The Bulls can’t have nice things.”

Damn. Hope he won’t be out for long. https://t.co/UB4q0QZNjC — Indiana Paincers (@IndianaPaincers) January 20, 2022