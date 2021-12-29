The NBA Community Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News From Wednesday

The NBA Community Reacts To Isaiah Thomas’s News On Wednesday

The journey back to the NBA for Isaiah Thomas has come to an end.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Thomas has found a new basketball home in Dallas.

“Isaiah Thomas, a free agent guard, intends to sign with the Dallas Mavericks,” tweeted Charania.

“Thomas is expected to join the team tonight in Sacramento.”

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2021

I love it. Give IT a REAL shot! https://t.co/BBs9TUBSmn — Ryan (@RAHenry) December 29, 2021

I hope he scores 40. #253 https://t.co/CbEUYa5y8P — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 29, 2021

Back in SacTown! Put on a show killa https://t.co/XpRL3QfRvd — Dominique Williams (@DomWill2) December 29, 2021