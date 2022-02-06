The NBA Community Reacts To The Major Cavs Trade

The NBA World Reacts To The Huge Cavs Trade

This NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the Eastern Conference’s biggest surprise.

At the trade deadline, Dan Gilbert’s team is also going for it.

The Cavs are reportedly trading for Pacers guard Caris LeVert, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is a significant move for the Cavaliers, who are establishing themselves as a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

LeVert is a seasoned scorer who should aid the Cavs in their push to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Don’t forget about Cleveland this year.

NBA World Reacts To The Significant Cavs Trade

*The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

Caris LeVert just got traded to Cleveland and the Pacers play the Cavs today 😅 pic.twitter.com/9Ngy3ntCDO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 6, 2022

Caris LeVert has been traded to the Cavs, per @wojespn Cavs getting even stronger 👀 pic.twitter.com/G0Fc3D9jvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2022

That’s a steal for the Cavs. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) February 6, 2022

Caris LeVert pulling up to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/ozyjQsdbRk — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 6, 2022