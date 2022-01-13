The NBA Community Reacts to the New York Knicks’ Trade on Thursday

The NBA World Reacts To The Big Knicks Trade On Thursday

Cam Reddish was acquired by the New York Knicks in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

The Knicks are sending a protected 2022 first-round pick to the Hawks via Charlotte and Kevin Knox in exchange for Reddish, Solomon Hill, and a 2025 second-round pick, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The fact that Reddish is moving to New York is, of course, the most notable aspect of this deal.

This season, he has a point average of 11.9 per game.

In Atlanta, Reddish had his fair share of ups and downs.

He’ll now have the opportunity to take the next step in his development while playing for one of the NBA’s most popular teams.

Simply because of this, NBA fans assume that Reddish is pleased with the deal.

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Knicks Trade

How Cam Reddish leaving the Hawks for the Knicks pic.twitter.com/SnzIv9CCEp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2022

Cam Reddish when he sees RJ Barrett in the Knicks locker room pic.twitter.com/ErNz86W000 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 13, 2022