The NBA Community Reacts to the Trailer for HBO’s Lakers Show

HBO will give NBA fans an inside look at the 1980s development of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in March of 2022.

Next March, HBO will premiere a series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s.

The show has a star-studded cast, led by John C Reilly, who will portray Jerry Buss, who died in a car accident.

Quincy Isaiah will play NBA legend Magic Johnson, and Jason Clarke will play Jerry West.

That’s just a small sample of what’s on offer.

Take a look at HBO’s first teaser for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which will be released later this year.

NBA World Reacts To HBO’s Lakers Show Trailer

Sensational. Dazzling. Showtime. Been looking forward to this, and it looks like it will be very good! #LakeShowhttps://t.co/r4tk6xWLTT — Branyan Towe (@BranyanTowe) December 9, 2021