The NBA Community Reacts to Today’s Schedule Announcement

The NBA World Reacts To Today’s Schedule Announcement
The most recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests continues to wreak havoc on the NBA schedule.
The league announced the postponement of two more scheduled games on Wednesday: Bulls vs.
Raptors vs. Nets
The Trail Blazers are a basketball team from Portland, Oregon.
Later this evening, Chicago and Toronto were scheduled to face off.
On Thursday night, Brooklyn and Portland were scheduled to face off.
Sources: The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game tonight has been postponed.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021
League has announced now https://t.co/hOxDc0hZCG
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021
FINALLY… Took em long enough 😂
Let’s get back healthy and pick up that momentum 💪🏼 #WeTheNorthhttps://t.co/Lrey1SSrDo
— Rach (@rachmufc7) December 22, 2021
Damn. This the Nets 3rd postponed game in a row 😩 https://t.co/yXB6oZfzrL
— King J 🤴🏿 (@JMaine518) December 22, 2021