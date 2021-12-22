The NBA Community Reacts to Today’s Schedule Announcement

The NBA World Reacts To Today’s Schedule Announcement

The most recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests continues to wreak havoc on the NBA schedule.

The league announced the postponement of two more scheduled games on Wednesday: Bulls vs.

Raptors vs. Nets

The Trail Blazers are a basketball team from Portland, Oregon.

Later this evening, Chicago and Toronto were scheduled to face off.

On Thursday night, Brooklyn and Portland were scheduled to face off.

NBA World Reacts To Today’s Scheduling News

NBA World Reacts To Today’s Scheduling News

Sources: The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021

League has announced now https://t.co/hOxDc0hZCG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

FINALLY… Took em long enough 😂 Let’s get back healthy and pick up that momentum 💪🏼 #WeTheNorthhttps://t.co/Lrey1SSrDo — Rach (@rachmufc7) December 22, 2021