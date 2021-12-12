Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA Community Reacts To Zach LaVine’s News From Sunday

0
By on Sports

The NBA Community Reacts To Zach LaVine’s News From Sunday

The COVID-19 situation for the Chicago Bulls has gotten even worse.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Zach LaVine has joined the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, making him one of nine Bulls to do so.

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Zach LaVine News

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Zach LaVine News

Comments are closed.