The NBA Community Reacts To Zach LaVine’s News From Sunday

The COVID-19 situation for the Chicago Bulls has gotten even worse.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Zach LaVine has joined the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, making him one of nine Bulls to do so.

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Zach LaVine News

Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @wojespn Nine Bulls players are reportedly now in protocols pic.twitter.com/Ao5DirY9oy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

To sum up, Bulls have these 9 players in protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas, Jones Jr., Dosunmu, Johnson, LaVine, Brown Jr. Plus two broadcasters in Stacey King and Bill Wennington. White and Green have windows open this week to return. Bulls play Pistons Tuesday. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 12, 2021

Do not allow the #Rockets to play the Bulls on Dec. 20th. https://t.co/6zICzqE9Lw — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) December 12, 2021

Who is gonna play for the #BullsNation !! https://t.co/kcrKYMkgNN — No Mames Sports (@NoMamesSports) December 12, 2021

