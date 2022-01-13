Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Zion Williamson Rumors From Thursday

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish led Duke to the ACC Tournament title and the Elite Eight three years ago.

Now that Reddish and Barrett are teammates with the New York Knicks, many people are wondering if Williamson will be the next to join them.

No. 1 in 2019

As he recovers from injury, the No. 1 overall pick has not played this season, and there have been rumors that Williamson is unhappy with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not surprisingly, some analysts and fans believe that Williamson joining the Knicks is almost a foregone conclusion.

