The NBA Community Reacts To Zion Williamson Rumors From Thursday

The NBA World Reacts To The Zion Williamson Speculation From Thursday

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish led Duke to the ACC Tournament title and the Elite Eight three years ago.

Now that Reddish and Barrett are teammates with the New York Knicks, many people are wondering if Williamson will be the next to join them.

No. 1 in 2019

As he recovers from injury, the No. 1 overall pick has not played this season, and there have been rumors that Williamson is unhappy with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not surprisingly, some analysts and fans believe that Williamson joining the Knicks is almost a foregone conclusion.

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson Speculation

“Anybody else wanna get traded to the Knicks?” Zion: pic.twitter.com/TSPbP4Wxt1 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2022

Hey Zion, how are you feeling about that Knicks Cam Reddish trade Zion pic.twitter.com/5yTSce00If — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) January 13, 2022

I appreciate that the reaction to this has split into two camps: one trying to speak Zion to the Knicks into existence and another shit-talking that Duke team for not winning the title https://t.co/xsu4zepGB0 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 13, 2022

Zion Williamson (4/18/21): New York is the Mecca of basketball, I love playing here. This atmosphere, whether they cheer or boo for you, is amazing. Aside from New Orleans, New York is my favorite place to play. Zion absolutely wants to be a Knicks player. 💯 pic.twitter.com/UWvrXEzyTO — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 13, 2022

Zion seeing the Knicks trade for Cam Reddish pic.twitter.com/1uNRGxE7VL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 13, 2022

Unbelievable trade for the Knicks. Love Cam Reddish. Reddish and RJ Barrett reunited. Zion Williamson next? https://t.co/lBMx737igQ — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 13, 2022

Knicks securing the RJ x Cam pairing to eventually land Zion and then lose to Michigan State in the Eight Eight. — Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 13, 2022