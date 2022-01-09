Trending
The NBA Community Reacts To Zion Williamson’s News From Wednesday

Due to a foot injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to play this season.

Zion has been rehabbing away from the team, according to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, and New Orleans “arranged for his transportation” to leave the city.

“Zion Williamson has been rehabbing away from the Pelicans,” Lopez reported.

“He is still under the team’s supervision,” the statement continues.

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday's Zion Williamson News

