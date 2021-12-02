The NBA Community Responds To Damian Lillard’s Injury

The NBA Community Reacts To Damian Lillard’s Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers’ disappointing start to the season got even worse on Wednesday afternoon.
Because star point guard Damian Lillard will be out for at least the next week and a half, the Western Conference team will be without him.
Lillard will miss at least the next 10 days, according to the Blazers, due to lower abdominal tendinopathy.
Before another update is released, the 31-year-old point guard will be reevaluated.
Damian Lillard injury update: https://t.co/Q7DprI2A63
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 1, 2021
oh it’s still bothering him huh https://t.co/hlCBpbwpcg
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 1, 2021
Theory: nagging lower-body injuries and/or weaker cores due to not being in peak condition is more a cause of the lower FT rates among some stars than any changes in officiating. Certainly explains Harden and Lillard, at a minimum. https://t.co/CsUI3yqmBI
— Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) December 1, 2021
‘Tendinopathy’ is an ugly word. See: Kawhi Leonard. https://t.co/4rCCKhAjbx
— Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) December 1, 2021
So many injuries bro wtf is going https://t.co/GUzi3l9qCc
— Ecstatic Bulls Fan (14-8) (@LaVinesBurner) December 1, 2021
CJ McCollum will continue to have a bigger role with Lillard out. https://t.co/umTjkf1aFP
— Moody (@EricNMoody) December 1, 2021