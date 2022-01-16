The NBA Community Responds To Draymond Green’s Injuries

Draymond Green, the star forward for the Golden State Warriors, will miss a few more games.

Green, who has been dealing with a calf injury, will be evaluated again in two weeks, according to Golden State.

For the next two weeks, at least, and possibly longer, the Warriors will be without their All-Star forward.

