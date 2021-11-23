The NBA has decided on a penalty for LeBron James.

The NBA has made a decision regarding LeBron James’ punishment.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

The NBA has given LeBron James a one-game suspension for his actions during Sunday’s game between the Lakers and the Pistons.

The NBA said in a statement that the Lakers star “recklessly” hit Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart in the face, resulting in an “on-court altercation.”

“LeBron James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation,” the league announced.

If you’re familiar with the NBA, this is a shocking development.

When LeBron James plays the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, it draws a large crowd.

The game would be far less appealing without him.

Regardless of whether or not LeBron deserved to be suspended, fans were not expecting the NBA to do so.

The cost of LeBron’s one-game suspension will be (dollar)284,004.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games for repeatedly attempting to get into a fight with LeBron James.

“Isaiah Stewart has been suspended without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner repeatedly and aggressively,” the NBA said in a statement.

To defeat the Knicks on Tuesday night, the Lakers will have to rely on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

On Wednesday night, LeBron James will face the Indiana Pacers in his return to basketball.

