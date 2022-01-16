The NBA Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday

The NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday
After injuring his left knee on Saturday night, Nets superstar Kevin Durant will have an MRI on it on Sunday.
After Bruce Brown’s arm went into Durant’s knee, it bent back, and he left the game shortly after.
Durant was then ruled out for the rest of the game due to a “knee sprain,” according to the team.
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Kevin Durant News
This looks a little bit like the collision with Zaza from Feb. 2017. This time the knee didn’t bend back as much. https://t.co/lJHYYwTkYz
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 16, 2022
Hope he’s good….damn. https://t.co/fLCaaB5wZ1
— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) January 16, 2022
Gonna be a stressful Sunday morning https://t.co/P161CdeCOG
— Luis Mena (@luismena_06) January 16, 2022
Be aight KD, Nets Gonna need a lot from Kyrie part time and James harden. https://t.co/KRc4QQXIwA
— Derrick (@DerrickBane02) January 16, 2022
Season can turn in an instant. Hope KD is okay. https://t.co/GF0XbTBZRn
— QuestFor18 (@HisandHerLakers) January 16, 2022
#NetsWorld awaits KD’s fate https://t.co/URfOEoJ0FF
— Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) January 16, 2022
Apparently the Nets just aren’t allowed to have good things https://t.co/PfhVMoI7ss
— Charles (GOOD Luck Chuck) (@cpenn4thewin) January 16, 2022
https://t.co/jaEvLQgZdfpic.twitter.com/vV4SejwM2a
— Breddie Brooks. (@breonna_kiara) January 16, 2022
https://t.co/tbWqFhJorNpic.twitter.com/XpX2MhmS54
— Carlos hernandez (@loshernandez29) January 16, 2022