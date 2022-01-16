The NBA Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday

The NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s News From Saturday

After injuring his left knee on Saturday night, Nets superstar Kevin Durant will have an MRI on it on Sunday.

After Bruce Brown’s arm went into Durant’s knee, it bent back, and he left the game shortly after.

Durant was then ruled out for the rest of the game due to a “knee sprain,” according to the team.

This looks a little bit like the collision with Zaza from Feb. 2017. This time the knee didn’t bend back as much. https://t.co/lJHYYwTkYz — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 16, 2022

Gonna be a stressful Sunday morning https://t.co/P161CdeCOG — Luis Mena (@luismena_06) January 16, 2022

Be aight KD, Nets Gonna need a lot from Kyrie part time and James harden. https://t.co/KRc4QQXIwA — Derrick (@DerrickBane02) January 16, 2022

Season can turn in an instant. Hope KD is okay. https://t.co/GF0XbTBZRn — QuestFor18 (@HisandHerLakers) January 16, 2022