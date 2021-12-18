Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Monday

0
By on Sports

The NBA Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Monday

This season, Kyrie Irving has yet to appear in a game for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, before the end of the regular season, that could change.

While Irving has been unable to play due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is growing speculation that he will return.

Irving could end up playing for the Nets by the end of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday morning.

He reports, “Sources: There’s renewed optimism about Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets this season.”

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Comments are closed.