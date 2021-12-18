The NBA Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Monday

This season, Kyrie Irving has yet to appear in a game for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, before the end of the regular season, that could change.

While Irving has been unable to play due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is growing speculation that he will return.

Irving could end up playing for the Nets by the end of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday morning.

He reports, “Sources: There’s renewed optimism about Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets this season.”

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/EJBvA7v8Pn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2021

So according to Shams: Nets players and coaches want Kyrie back as soon as possible. Kevin and Kyrie have been breaking down games together and talking about playing together again and life in general.

Shams says the way Irving returns is (as we already know) vaccine or road gms https://t.co/p3XwPehxgz — NetsLink (@NetsLink) December 13, 2021