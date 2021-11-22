The NBA Reacts To Skip Bayless’ LeBron James Remark

Part two of Malice at the Palace nearly happened on Sunday night during the Lakers-Pistons game.

On the other hand, LeBron James wisely avoided any association with Isaiah Stewart, who was clearly insane.

During a free throw rebound fight, the Lakers’ star appeared to take a cheap shot at Stewart, whether on purpose or not.

Stewart attempted to fight LeBron for the next few minutes, but enough obstacles arose to put an end to the brawl.

From beginning to end, it was a horrifying scene.

Skip Bayless addressed the incident on Monday’s Undisputed, as you might expect.

Bayless described LeBron James’ elbow to Stewart’s face as “dirty” and “intentional” during Monday’s show.

He thinks LeBron should be suspended because of his actions.

Bayless tweeted, “LeBron James closed his fist and looked that man in the eyes before leading with his elbow and then cold-cocking Isaiah with his forearm and the back of his fist!”

Take a look at it.

For the first time in a long time, the majority of NBA fans agree with Skip Bayless.

Others believe it’s just another example of Skip’s anti-LeBron rage.

That is undeniable.

He’s never been a fan of the show.

The elbow of LeBron James was a complete waste of time.

We’ll leave it up to you to decide if it was malicious or not.

The NBA’s response over the next 24 hours will be fascinating to watch.

If LeBron receives a fine or a suspension, don’t be surprised.

LeBron James closed his fist! And he looked at that man right in the face before leading with his elbow and then cold-cocking Isaiah with his forearm and the back of his fist! LeBron should be suspended. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/GimAja8R0u — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

I agree with Skip. The world gotta be ending. I ain’t been on this guys side since Tim Tebow was playing for the Broncos. https://t.co/J76Mje9bR4 — CEO🖤 (@JaylenHTV) November 22, 2021

Crazy that I’m agreeing with him today https://t.co/kd22iKtyKC — Johvin K. Canada (@johvincan) November 22, 2021