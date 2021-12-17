The NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ News From Monday

The NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’s News From Monday

Ben Simmons’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers may be coming to an end.

According to reports, the 76ers are making progress in trade talks with the former No. 1 overall pick.

1st overall pick in the NBA Draft

While no trade is said to be imminent, there is said to have been significant progress compared to where things were earlier this season.

The Athletic reported on Monday that the New York Knicks have emerged as a possible destination for Simmons.

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/EJBvA7v8Pn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2021

A fresh set of teams interested in trading for Ben Simmons, according to @ShamsCharania: • Knicks

• Lakers

• Timberwolves

• Trail Blazers

• Kings

• Pacers

• Cavs pic.twitter.com/PJreoRTwOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2021