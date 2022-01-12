The NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’s News From Wednesday

The NBA Community Reacts To Ben Simmons’s News From Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers have been attempting to mend their relationship with disgruntled star Ben Simmons for several months.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest report, that hasn’t worked out.
Simmons’ agent recently met with Sixers brass to discuss Simmons’ future with the team, according to Woj.
They didn’t seem to be able to find a solution, unfortunately.
Woj reported that Ben Simmons’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand today to discuss the stalemate.
“Stances remain unchanged: Simmons is no closer to playing this season – and the Sixers are dead set on bringing back a key player in a trade.”
According to one reporter, the Houston Rockets should trade John Wall to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.
Over a photo of Wall, the reporter inquired, “A significant player, you say?”
NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Ben Simmons News
