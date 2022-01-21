The NBA World Reacts To DeMarcus Cousins’ Departure on Friday

The NBA Community Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins’ Departure on Friday

DeMarcus Cousins has returned to the NBA, though not on a one-year deal.

Cousins has agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, and will appear in at least six games during this time.

The first matchup will be on Friday against the Grizzlies, followed by a Sunday matchup against the Pistons.

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets today, sources tell ESPN. Denver has six games in the stretch, beginning vs. Memphis and Detroit on Friday and Sunday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2022

Denver now has 2 of the top 3 bigs the NBA has seen over the last 10 years 💪🏀💛💙 https://t.co/hELLig0anb — Pete Youngman (@_petethetrainer) January 21, 2022

My Updated Denver Nuggets Bench Lineup: Bones Hyland

Bryn Forbes

Davon Reed

Zeke Nnaji

DeMarcus Cousins https://t.co/q3sChQgYyJ — Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 21, 2022

Jokic and Cousins ball, I cannot wait https://t.co/MccUfw5NAX — Justin (@el_padrino21) January 21, 2022

Long-held belief that DeMarcus would land in Denver comes to fruition. As previously reported, signing Boogie was contingent on his health as well as trying to maximize his games. According to Adrian, he’ll be available tonight vs. Memphis. https://t.co/LSaLC0iyV1 — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 21, 2022