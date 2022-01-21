Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA World Reacts To DeMarcus Cousins’ Departure on Friday

0
By on Sports

The NBA Community Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins’ Departure on Friday

DeMarcus Cousins has returned to the NBA, though not on a one-year deal.

Cousins has agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets, and will appear in at least six games during this time.

The first matchup will be on Friday against the Grizzlies, followed by a Sunday matchup against the Pistons.

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

Comments are closed.