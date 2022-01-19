The NBA World Reacts To Frank Vogel’s Latest News

The NBA Community Reacts To The Latest Frank Vogel News

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 22-22 start to the season indicates that something within the organization needs to change.

However, according to recent reports, that change will not occur at the head coaching position — at least not for the time being.

The Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike reported on Tuesday that the Lakers have “no current plans” to replace coach Frank Vogel.

Breaking: There are “no current plans” to replace Frank Vogel, per a source with knowledge of the situation. More details/story coming later. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 18, 2022