The NBA World Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo’s News From Friday

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ megastar, is set to return soon after missing five straight games due to NBA health and safety protocols.

Giannis has been cleared and is expected to return to the court today, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Giannis will decide whether or not he is fit to play against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, according to the report.

Aside from COVID and injuries, the Greek Freak has had another stellar season.

He has a game-by-game average of 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

However, Giannis has only appeared in 26 of Milwaukee’s 34 games this season.

With him, they’re 17-9; without him, they’re only 4-4.

To put it mildly, the Bucks will be relieved to have him back.

NBA fans have expressed their delight at his return on Twitter:

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Giannis Antetokounmpo News

