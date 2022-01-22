The NBA World Reacts To Grayson Allen’s Dangerous Play

Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks was ejected on Friday night after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

To say the least, it was a risky move.

Caruso’s right arm was caught by Allen as he went up for a layup, sending him crashing to the floor.

After the game, Caruso had to have X-rays on his wrist.

There were a lot of people who were irritated by Allen’s foul.

Several fans believe it was a shady play, while others believe it was done on purpose because Allen does not play the game correctly.

On Friday night, not only did NBA fans slam Allen, but so did several members of the media.

“Grayson Allen giggling after being ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 seems pretty on brand for him,” ESPN’s Richard Jefferson said.

Grayson Allen giggling after receiving a flagrant 2 and being ejected seems pretty on brand for him. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen is such a little b*tch

pic.twitter.com/ab5aD7B62u — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen is just prep school Vontaze Burfict — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) January 22, 2022