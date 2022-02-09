The NBA World Reacts to James Harden’s Exit

The NBA World Reacts to James Harden’s Return to the Court

With trade rumors swirling and the Brooklyn Nets on a nine-game losing streak, shooting guard James Harden will be unavailable to help them get back on track once more.

Harden is expected to miss Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards, according to NBA insider Chris B Haynes.

It will be his fourth consecutive game off, and his sixth in the last eight games.

When healthy, Harden has averaged 37 minutes per game, which ranks fourth in his career.

However, his 22.5 points per game is the lowest in a decade.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Nets are shopping Harden in a blockbuster deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers were rumored to be willing to part with All-Star Ben Simmons in order to bring Harden into the fold earlier today.

Harden, according to NBA fans, is already preparing for such a move.

Almost every response is a joke about Harden joining the Philadelphia 76ers:

James Harden Is Out Again: NBA World Reacts

