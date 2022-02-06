The NBA World Reacts To James Harden’s News From Sunday

The NBA Community Reacts To James Harden’s News From Sunday

For weeks, trade rumors have been circulating, with many speculating that James Harden is willing to leave Brooklyn.

The Nets and Sixers were reportedly interested in trading Harden for Ben Simmons earlier this week, according to reports.

The NBA’s trade deadline has been set for next Thursday.

However, a Harden trade is not in the cards.

On Sunday afternoon, Nets head coach Steve Nash announced that the team will not trade the superstar guard.

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s James Harden News

Steve Nash said the Nets are not trading James Harden — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 6, 2022