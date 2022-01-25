The NBA World Reacts To James Harden’s News From Tuesday

The NBA Community Reacts To James Harden’s News On Tuesday

When James Harden arrived in Brooklyn via Houston last year, it was the talk of the NBA world.

However, reports are surfacing that Harden isn’t as happy in BK as he had hoped.

“Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, according to multiple sources,” writes Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s James Harden News

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s James Harden News

“According to multiple sources, Harden has not enjoyed living in Brooklyn, compared to his days as a central Houston magnate.” – @JakeLFischer (Via https://t.co/cSLFLhtHKz) pic.twitter.com/n8rVJ9PzAo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 25, 2022

Need that Harden-Simmons Philly sign & trade this summer https://t.co/6odepezVRK — S E V E N (@Its_TysWorld) January 25, 2022

Misses those Houston strip clubs https://t.co/eGGFLhMoeh — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 25, 2022

Of course not lol. https://t.co/MuTqg7o8H3 — Freddie L. Barnes (@Fbeasy) January 25, 2022

I’d trade Kyrie Irving tomorrow if it meant keeping Harden. If they lose Harden because of this? Whew boy. https://t.co/J3ja6yGPE5 — Michael Sykes, II (@MikeDSykes) January 25, 2022

mans went from pearland, no state income tax and space to … well, the opposite of all that. https://t.co/IHroxmbrEE — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) January 25, 2022