The NBA World Reacts to Jeff Van Gundy’s Tonight Remarks

Given the latest positive tests, prominent NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy believes the league is headed for a rough patch.

In recent days, several NBA teams have dealt with positive drug tests.

The Chicago Bulls had a big season, and the Toronto Raptors are rumored to be limiting arena capacity to 50%.

Given recent events, Van Gundy believes the league is on the verge of another stoppage or bubble situation.

However, many people disagree with that assertion.

NBA World Reacts To What Jeff Van Gundy Said Tonight

Jeff Van Gundy on national TV predicting that there will be a pause to the season or a bubble, which seems patently insane — and I’m not sure if that’s going far enough — given the availability of vaccines. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) December 16, 2021