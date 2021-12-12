The NBA World Reacts To John Stockton’s Admission

The NBA Community Reacts To John Stockton’s Admission

With his COVID-19 vaccine decision, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t had many supporters, but it appears he now has one in John Stockton.

Irving isn’t playing for the Nets this season because he hasn’t been vaccinated – at least not yet.

The Nets are playing without Irving because he is currently ineligible to play at home due to New York’s vaccine requirements.

This week, Stockton, the legendary Utah Jazz point guard, endorsed Irving.

“There’s no way I’d put any of that on the line for a game.”

It’s my hope that other guys will join in.

And we all join hands.

Stockton explained, “And none of us play.”

