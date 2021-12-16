The NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Big News

The NBA Community Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Big News

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors hasn’t played in a game since the 2019 NBA Finals due to two serious lower-body injuries.

The sharpshooter is nearing a comeback after more than two years of recovery.

Thompson was recalled by the Warriors on Wednesday from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Thompson had been practicing with the team in Santa Cruz this week in preparation for his return to the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup.

The Golden State Warriors announced today that guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman have been recalled from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

“This week in Santa Cruz, the duo practiced with the team.”

NBA World Reacts To The Big Klay Thompson News

Warriors Recall Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/G8rAtn5qRX — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 16, 2021

Warriors will be on a back-to-back when they play Raptors on Saturday. Will they have Klay and Wiseman in the lineup? Could be? Maybe? Regardless, fingers crossed for Thompson (and Wiseman). It’s been a while: https://t.co/nAOHeOzvML — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) December 16, 2021

KLAY ON THE WAY https://t.co/Tzz9jw9QC9 — Wells P (@Wells_P) December 16, 2021