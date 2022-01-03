Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson’s News From Monday

0
By on Sports

The NBA Community Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Injury on Monday

For more than two years, the NBA has been anticipating the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Finally, it appears that the five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion will return to the court in front of a home crowd on a set date.

Thompson is expected to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State expects to make a final decision when it returns to the Bay Area on Friday following a two-game road trip.

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

Comments are closed.