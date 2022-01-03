The NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson’s News From Monday

The NBA Community Reacts to Klay Thompson’s Injury on Monday

For more than two years, the NBA has been anticipating the return of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Finally, it appears that the five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion will return to the court in front of a home crowd on a set date.

Thompson is expected to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State expects to make a final decision when it returns to the Bay Area on Friday following a two-game road trip.

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Klay Thompson News

There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

this is a national holiday as far as im concerned https://t.co/DRSUwDXBCD — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) January 3, 2022

klatheists everywhere bow their heads in honor of the return of our chosen one https://t.co/c1KlGOdpW5 — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 3, 2022