The NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s News From Friday

Just when you thought this sports week couldn’t get any crazier, shocking news about Kyrie Irving breaks.

According to reports on Friday, Kyrie is in talks with the Brooklyn Nets about returning to the team on a part-time basis.

Due to his refusal to comply with local COVID-19 regulations, Kyrie has not played at all this year.

Kyrie will join the Nets on a part-time basis, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Given the team’s struggles with injuries and COVID-19 cases, the Nets need all the help they can get.

NBA fans on Twitter are unable to comprehend this development.

Some people find the situation amusing, while others applaud Kyrie for successfully defeating the Nets.

How tf he land a Part Time NBA Player gig lmao. https://t.co/NF6eFnzuIZ — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) December 17, 2021

Lmao Nets got desperate but it’s understandable considering how many players are out for them rn. https://t.co/FZAvQqLoZI — 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 ℍ𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕣 (@dh__32) December 17, 2021

We are living in the wildest of times https://t.co/De0c0y9CEs — Tim Keegan (@TapKeggan) December 17, 2021