The NBA World Reacts To Lance Stephenson’s News From Saturday

The NBA Reacts To Lance Stephenson’s News From Saturday
The NBA’s recent struggles with COVID-19 have provided some interesting opportunities for veteran players.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
Stephenson played for the Pacers for the majority of his career (6 seasons).
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News
Sources: Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers today. Born Ready reunion.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2022
https://t.co/fS0NAlZRcApic.twitter.com/bL9TQ51QHh
— trent crimm (@devpastel_) January 1, 2022
https://t.co/k4PsKxjmQ9pic.twitter.com/y2kGH7Scfz
— Esto es Indiana (@AllPacers) January 1, 2022
https://t.co/BnctSUeCx6pic.twitter.com/EUCZrlx5CB
— Blackwing (@Jblackwing) January 1, 2022