The NBA World Reacts To Lance Stephenson’s News From Saturday

The NBA Reacts To Lance Stephenson’s News From Saturday

The NBA’s recent struggles with COVID-19 have provided some interesting opportunities for veteran players.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Stephenson played for the Pacers for the majority of his career (6 seasons).

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News