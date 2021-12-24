The NBA World Reacts To LeBron James’ News From Friday

The NBA Community Reacts To LeBron James’s News From Friday

LeBron James was forced to miss a game earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sadly, the test could have been a false positive for him.

He was emphatic in his dissatisfaction with the league’s testing.

“I just thought it was handled very poorly,” James told ESPN. “I knew I was going to get cleared because I never, ever felt sick at all.”

The league’s protocols, according to James, have “angered” him.

“They’ll usually test you right away if you have a positive test,” James explained.

“After my positive test, there was no follow-up.”

You were immediately placed in isolation and put on protocol.

That was the part that made me a little irritated.”

That brings us to what he posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

He shared a popular Spider-Man meme on Instagram, which got a lot of attention.

The following are some of the responses to his post on social media.

