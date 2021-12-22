The NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic’s Luka Doncic’s Luka Doncic’s Luka Doncic’s Luka Doncic

The NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic’s News From Wednesday

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest NBA All-Star to be swept up in the COVID-19 craze.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Luka Doncic News

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Luka Doncic News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has entered the league’s protocols, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

Luka Doncic joins Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson as stars who could potentially be out on Christmas Day. https://t.co/2dN8jpVerf — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) December 22, 2021

Just put all of the NBA’s healthy players on 10 teams and let them play on Christmas Day instead https://t.co/PA0D06txxY — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) December 22, 2021

What are we doing here NBA? https://t.co/kz2ngKeeDQ — THEE Sam from Delacroix, LA (@Kennymack1971) December 22, 2021