Trending
Infosurhoy

The NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson’s Last Night Remarks

0
By on Sports

The NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson’s Last Night Remarks

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season, and franchise legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy about it.

Johnson, one of the franchise’s all-time great players, took to social media late Saturday night to express his thoughts on the team’s struggles.

On Saturday night, the Lakers were defeated by the Nuggets 133-96.

Los Angeles’ record for the 2021-22 season is now 21-22.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed after being blown out 133-96 by the Nuggets, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and urgency.”

“You deserve better, Jeanie Buss,” Johnson wrote in a tweet.

NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night

NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night

Comments are closed.