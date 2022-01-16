The NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson’s Last Night Remarks
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season, and franchise legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy about it.
Johnson, one of the franchise’s all-time great players, took to social media late Saturday night to express his thoughts on the team’s struggles.
On Saturday night, the Lakers were defeated by the Nuggets 133-96.
Los Angeles’ record for the 2021-22 season is now 21-22.
“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed after being blown out 133-96 by the Nuggets, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and urgency.”
“You deserve better, Jeanie Buss,” Johnson wrote in a tweet.
NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night
After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022
Asked about Magic Johnson’s tweet, Russell Westbrook says he does not have a reaction.
“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. He’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day… I have no response to that.”
— Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) January 16, 2022