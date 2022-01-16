The NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson’s Last Night Remarks

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season, and franchise legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy about it.

Johnson, one of the franchise’s all-time great players, took to social media late Saturday night to express his thoughts on the team’s struggles.

On Saturday night, the Lakers were defeated by the Nuggets 133-96.

Los Angeles’ record for the 2021-22 season is now 21-22.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed after being blown out 133-96 by the Nuggets, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and urgency.”

“You deserve better, Jeanie Buss,” Johnson wrote in a tweet.

NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

Every time Magic throws shade at Pelinka it’s hilarious https://t.co/HlRoh85w4t — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) January 16, 2022

Magic Johnson sounds off his thoughts after the Lakers’ recent struggles finishing games with efficiency 😬 pic.twitter.com/8HMnytqYao — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) January 16, 2022

Oh this is definitely Pelinka shade from Magic 😭😭 https://t.co/8nVNpTYdJp — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) January 16, 2022